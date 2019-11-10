Sign into Carlow village 'falling down' and lights out at church as well, says councillor
Council to look into the issues
File Photo
The sign into Bilboa village coming from the Ballinabranna side is "falling down" and the lights are out at the church as well, Carlow County Council have been told.
Cllr Michael Doran raised the issues at the Bagenalstown Municipal District.
Area engineer, Jerry Crowley, said he would look into the matters that were raised by the local representative.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on