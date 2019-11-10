Sign into Carlow village 'falling down' and lights out at church as well, says councillor

Council to look into the issues

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File Photo

The sign into Bilboa village coming from the Ballinabranna side is "falling down" and the lights are out at the church as well, Carlow County Council have been told. 

Read also: 'There's going to be a big claim,' anger over condition of playground in south Carlow

Cllr Michael Doran raised the issues at the Bagenalstown Municipal District.

Area engineer, Jerry Crowley, said he would look into the matters that were raised by the local representative. 