'They can't have their cake and eat it too,' councillor eases concerns over stronger lights

"They can't have their cake and eat it too," said Cllr Andy Gladney after concerns were expressed over the impact improved lighting would have on residents in Kilree Lane.

The local authority are to look at improved lighting at the lane due to anti-social behaviour as the extinguishment of a right of way was deemed a "non-runner".

Cllr Gladney raised the matter again at the November meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

"The anti-social behaviour does seem to have moved to the centre of town," but he asked about the progress on the lighting on Kilree Lane.

Area engineer, Jerry Crowley, said he had visited the lane and was looking at stronger lights or cleaning the cover of an existing light.

However, he told the meeting that he was concerned as there are houses nearby and was worried about the impact of stronger lights on those homes and the residents.

Cllr Gladney said: "They're the ones complaining. They can't have their cake and eat it too."

A stand-off emerged over the potential extinguishment of a right of way in Bagenalstown as residents were divided on the issue.