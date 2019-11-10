Carlow Gardaí detect vehicle with no NCT, tax or insurance using number plate technology
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
The vehicle (pictured above) was stopped by Carlow Roads Policing Unit on the Tullow Road in Carlow on Saturday night following an Automatic Number Plate activation.
The car had no NCT, tax or insurance and the vehicle was seized.
Court proceedings to follow.
