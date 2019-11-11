Carlow Gardaí detect seven more vehicles causing obstruction as part of Operation Enable
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Gardaí have detected seven more vehicles parking illegally or causing obstructions on November 11 in the Green Road area of Carlow Town as part of Operation Enable.
Fixed Charge Penalty Notices will be issued.
Gardaí said: "Please respect residents/road users/footpath users."
