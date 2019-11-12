'Just knock the wall, I'll give you a hand,' councillor's anger over dangerous junction

"We need to do something before someone is killed," said Cllr Brian O'Donoghue as he voiced his anger over the dangerous junction at Tobinstown Cross on the R727.

Cllr O'Donoghue tabled a motion at this month's full meeting of Carlow County Council which called on the local authority to remove the boundary wall on the Haroldstown side.

Speaking at the meeting, he said: "Just knock the wall, improve the sight lines, I'll give you a hand."

The motion stated: "That Carlow County Council, in the interest of safety for road users, residents and visitors to Tobinstown Cross and in conjunction with the purchase of a premises located at the cross, by the Council's Housing Section [formally Tobinstown National School], hereby commits to removing the boundary wall on the Haroldstown side of the purchased premises to improve the sight lines and visibility."

It added: "And furthermore commits to these works before the end of 2019 with funding previously attributed to this area by Transport Infrastructure Ireland for low cost safety measures, or any available funding stream."

Cllr O'Donoghue said: "If someone is killed, the blame is going to come back on me."

In response, Council officials a design for low-cost safety measures has been proposed and the Council have made an application for funding which may not be successful.

The project will likely require a budget allocation, members were told.

The motion was passed at the meeting by a show of hands.