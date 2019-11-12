Garda appeal after every room in house ransacked and cash taken during Carlow burglary

Carlow Gardaí are investigating a burglary at John Moriarty Terrace in Tinnock, Kiltegan on November 9.

A house was broken into between 2.30pm and 9.30pm.

The culprits gained entry by smashing a rear patio door.

All rooms in the house were ransacked and a number of items were taken including some cash and a gold watch.

Gardaí in Rathvilly are asking for anyone with any information to contact them.