A lucky EuroMillions player in Carlow has won €500,000 after Tuesday night's draw.

The punter scooped the 'Plus' top prize after matching all five numbers in the draw.

Those numbers were 05,13,22,39 and 46.

There was no winner of the overall EuroMillions jackpot worth almost €105m.

The winning numbers were 1,21,23,25,39 and lucky stars 2, 4.