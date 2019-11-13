Gardaí issue warning to IT Carlow students and visitors over Green Road parking concerns

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Carlow Gardaí have issued a warning to IT Carlow students and visitors over Green Road parking concerns.

In a statement, Gardaí said: "We respectfully remind members of the public, as well as IT Carlow students/visitors that Green Rd Carlow and surrounding estates are not car parks.

"Please respect residents! We will continue to monitor the area & issue fines on the spot."