Status Yellow warning for Carlow with heavy rain turning to sleet and snow in places

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wicklow, Offaly and Tipperary.

A spell of heavy rain is likely to lead to some spot flooding and will turn to sleet and snow in places on Wednesday. 

The warning is valid from Wednesday, November 13 at 2pm to Thursday, November 14 at 2am. 