Gardaí investigate burglary after culprits forced side window open and ransacked house
Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in Fenniscourt, Bagenalstown.
The incident occurred between 8am on Thursday, October 30 and 4.30pm on Sunday, November 10.
The house was accessed via a side window which was forced open. The house had been ransacked, but nothing was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown.
