Gardaí investigate burglary after culprits forced side window open and ransacked house

Shocking

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Gardaí are investigating

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in Fenniscourt, Bagenalstown.

Read also: Nine people arrested after ten searches as part of major Garda operation around Carlow

The incident occurred between 8am on Thursday, October 30 and 4.30pm on Sunday, November 10.

The house was accessed via a side window which was forced open. The house had been ransacked, but nothing was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown.