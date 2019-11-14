Gardaí investigate burglary after culprits forced side window open and ransacked house

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in Fenniscourt, Bagenalstown.

The incident occurred between 8am on Thursday, October 30 and 4.30pm on Sunday, November 10.

The house was accessed via a side window which was forced open. The house had been ransacked, but nothing was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown.