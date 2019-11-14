Calls for Council to write to IT Carlow 'to demand they increase their car park' size

It is 'to stop the illegal and dangerous parking that is taking place in Green Road'

Carlow Town Hall where the Carlow MD meetings are held

Calls have been made for Carlow County Council to write to IT Carlow "to demand they increase their car park" size.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace has put forward a motion at the next meeting of Carlow Municipal District due to the issue of "illegal and dangerous parking that is taking place in Green Road".

She added: "Residents are being forced onto the road as footpaths are blocked with cars. This is particularly dangerous for wheelchair users and parents with buggies!

"The residents in Green Road have put up with this for long enough. It's time the Council put pressure on the college to address this issue."