UPDATE: One male arrested as Carlow Gardaí seize €28,000 worth of suspected cocaine

One male has been arrested after Carlow Gardaí seized €28,000 worth of suspected cocaine during the search of a premises.

Further to Wednesday's day of action by Carlow Gardaí targeting local crime and drug offences, the Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Carlow District Detective Unit and the Dog Unit, searched a premises in Carlow under warrant.

A large quantity of suspected cocaine and a quantity of mixing agent was seized.

The value of the drugs seizure, subject to analysis, was €28,000.

One male was arrested in the operation and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.