UPDATE: One male arrested as Carlow Gardaí seize €28,000 worth of suspected cocaine
A huge seizure
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
One male has been arrested after Carlow Gardaí seized €28,000 worth of suspected cocaine during the search of a premises.
Further to Wednesday's day of action by Carlow Gardaí targeting local crime and drug offences, the Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Carlow District Detective Unit and the Dog Unit, searched a premises in Carlow under warrant.
A large quantity of suspected cocaine and a quantity of mixing agent was seized.
The value of the drugs seizure, subject to analysis, was €28,000.
One male was arrested in the operation and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
