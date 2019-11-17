'It is so busy,' calls for funding to carry out safety works at junction on Carlow road

Calls have been made for funding to be allocated to carry out works at the junction on the N80 near Tinyrland.

Cllr Fergal Browne raised the matter at the full meeting of Carlow County Council in November.

He said the junction - which is just up from the McDonalds and the M9 motorway - is "so busy".

"We need to lobby Transport Infrastructure Ireland to get funding to get some works done," Cllr Browne added.

Council officials said that safety improvement works at the junction would be coming on stream in the near future.