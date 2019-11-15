Vacant Carlow house up for sale in worldwide online auction for just over €100,000

Any interest?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Naughton House, Ouragh Road, Tullow, Co. Carlow, R93 KR53

A vacant Tullow home is up for sale as part of BidX1's latest online auction on December 4.

Read also: Carlow shop sells Lotto tickets worth a combined €700,000 within a matter of days

The property (pictured above) is Naughton House, Ouragh Road, Tullow.

It has a guide price of €105,000 and boasts five bedrooms. 

The house is a vacant possession and extends to 3,013 sq.ft in the north Carlow town.  