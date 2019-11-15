Vacant Carlow house up for sale in worldwide online auction for just over €100,000
Any interest?
Naughton House, Ouragh Road, Tullow, Co. Carlow, R93 KR53
A vacant Tullow home is up for sale as part of BidX1's latest online auction on December 4.
The property (pictured above) is Naughton House, Ouragh Road, Tullow.
It has a guide price of €105,000 and boasts five bedrooms.
The house is a vacant possession and extends to 3,013 sq.ft in the north Carlow town.
