Carlow shop that sold €500,000 EuroMillions ticket also had another winner in last few days

The Carlow shop that sold the €500,000 EuroMillions ticket also had another winner in the last few days.

The store that sold the Euromillions ticket was O'Toole's Service Station in Tullow – who only sold a winning €200,000 scratch card prize in the last few days.

Owner of the winning O’Tooles's Service Station in Tullow, Joe O’Toole, spoke of his delight at selling two top prize National Lottery tickets worth a combined €700,000 within a matter of days.

"We're just absolutely flabbergasted in the shop and the excitement in the town is absolutely indescribable! Only Tuesday, I was speaking to the National Lottery about the winning scratch card worth €200,000 which was sold in the recently and late Tuesday night, I got another phone call from the National Lottery to confirm this latest win.

"I’m still in a state of disbelief, I mean, what are the chances of selling two top prize winning National Lottery tickets in a small country store within a matter of days? It’s just brilliant."

Joe is now planning a celebratory event in his store for staff and the local community and he has also called on all of his customers to carefully check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winners.

"Genuinely, we are just thrilled for the winner and we are desperately hoping that it is a deserving person from the area.

"We have a very loyal group of local customers who keep the business alive, so we’ll be throwing a huge party in the store today and I’m encouraging anybody in the area to come down to the shop to enjoy the celebrations and of course to check their tickets to see if they are €500,000 richer," he added.

The search is now on for the lucky winner.