CONFIRMED: Over €500,000 allocated to Carlow sports clubs as part of grant funding

Over €500,000 has been allocated to Carlow sports clubs as part of funding under the latest Sports Capital Programme, Carlow Fine Gael TD, Pat Deering, has confirmed.

Deputy Deering described the allocations as "very good news" for the county of Carlow.

Ballinkillen Hurling Club has received one of the largest funding amounts with €55,421 for a community walk/jog track as well as pitch drainage.

St Patrick's Boys AFC has been granted €69,383 for a mower and disabled/female changing facilities while Garyhill Handball Club also got €63,162 for an "improvement project".

Éire Óg GAA club have been given €48,788 for floodlighting for pitch two and pitch three.

St Patrick's GAA Club, Tullow meanwhile have received €37,508 for the refurbishment of dressing rooms, showers and toilets.