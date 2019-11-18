Council confirm Christmas parking changes in Carlow Town for busy shopping period

Shop local this Christmas!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

This is good news

Carlow County Council have confirmed the Christmas parking arrangements in Carlow Town for the busy holiday shopping period from November 23 to January 6. 

Read also: 'It is so busy,' calls for funding to carry out safety works at junction on Carlow road

To promote shopping local, the Council will again provide free car parking for a period in the lead up to and after Christmas in areas which include the Town Hall, Green Bank Road, and VISUAL car parks.

For full details, check out their tweet below: 