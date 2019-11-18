Council confirm Christmas parking changes in Carlow Town for busy shopping period
Shop local this Christmas!
This is good news
Carlow County Council have confirmed the Christmas parking arrangements in Carlow Town for the busy holiday shopping period from November 23 to January 6.
To promote shopping local, the Council will again provide free car parking for a period in the lead up to and after Christmas in areas which include the Town Hall, Green Bank Road, and VISUAL car parks.
For full details, check out their tweet below:
Carlow County Council wish to inform the public of the following car parking arrangements for #Carlow Town Centre for the #CarlowChristmas period. #ShopCarlow Town #Carlow1000 #inCarlow@LAsIreland @LGMAIreland @carlowchamber pic.twitter.com/59oFrtisO7— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) November 17, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on