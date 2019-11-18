House ransacked during burglary in Carlow as Gardaí issue appeal for information

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in Sandlands, Ballynoe, Ardattin.

The incident occurred between 3.30pm and 7pm on Friday, November 15.

The house was accessed via a back patio door which was forced open.

The house had been ransacked, but nothing was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ballon.