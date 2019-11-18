House ransacked during burglary in Carlow as Gardaí issue appeal for information
Did you see anything?
Gardaí are investigating
Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in Sandlands, Ballynoe, Ardattin.
The incident occurred between 3.30pm and 7pm on Friday, November 15.
The house was accessed via a back patio door which was forced open.
The house had been ransacked, but nothing was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ballon.
