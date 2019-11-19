Appeal after burglary suspect hunted by Garda helicopter entered via unlocked door

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a burglary occurred at a house in Burrin Manor on the Tullow Road.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 15 shortly before 9pm.

The homeowner disturbed a male who was in her car outside her house with the engine started, but the male subsequently ran from the scene.

The car keys had been inside the house and the homeowner subsequently found the side gate of the house was open and that the culprit had entered via an unlocked patio door at the rear of the property.

No other items were taken and the keys were later recovered in the homeowner's garden.

Contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information.