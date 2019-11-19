Council refuses McDonald's planning application for sign with height of 12 metres off the M9
Thoughts?
File photo
Carlow County Council has refused McDonald's planning application for an illuminated sign with a height of 12 metres off the M9.
McDonald's Restaurants of Ireland Ltd had applied to the Council for "the provision of an internally illuminated totem sign with a total height of 12 metres including a base pole of 8.9 metres and signage with a maximum height of 3.087 metres".
The sign would have been at Junction 5 of the M9 Motorway, Rathcrogue, Wexford Road, Carlow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on