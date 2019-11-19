Council refuses McDonald's planning application for sign with height of 12 metres off the M9

Carlow County Council has refused McDonald's planning application for an illuminated sign with a height of 12 metres off the M9.

McDonald's Restaurants of Ireland Ltd had applied to the Council for "the provision of an internally illuminated totem sign with a total height of 12 metres including a base pole of 8.9 metres and signage with a maximum height of 3.087 metres".

The sign would have been at Junction 5 of the M9 Motorway, Rathcrogue, Wexford Road, Carlow.