Council refuses McDonald's planning application for sign with height of 12 metres off the M9

Thoughts?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow

File photo

Carlow County Council has refused McDonald's planning application for an illuminated sign with a height of 12 metres off the M9.

Read also: 'Does she think it's right?' Row erupts in Carlow over comments on Facebook live stream

McDonald's Restaurants of Ireland Ltd had applied to the Council for "the provision of an internally illuminated totem sign with a total height of 12 metres including a base pole of 8.9 metres and signage with a maximum height of 3.087 metres".

The sign would have been at Junction 5 of the M9 Motorway, Rathcrogue, Wexford Road, Carlow.

 