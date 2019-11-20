Council secures funding to upgrade remaining lights on the N80 and N81 through Carlow

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

LED Lighting

Before and after: The top shows the former orange lighting on the Old Dublin Road, while the bottom images shows the new LED lighting

Carlow County Council has secured funding to upgrade the remaining 211 public lights on the N80 and N81 through Carlow with LEDs. 

The detailed design has been completed, tendered and awarded. 

The order was placed with the successful contractor in September with a six to eight week timeframe for the replacement equipment. 

This will be followed by installation. 