Council secures funding to upgrade remaining lights on the N80 and N81 through Carlow
Great news
Before and after: The top shows the former orange lighting on the Old Dublin Road, while the bottom images shows the new LED lighting
Carlow County Council has secured funding to upgrade the remaining 211 public lights on the N80 and N81 through Carlow with LEDs.
The detailed design has been completed, tendered and awarded.
The order was placed with the successful contractor in September with a six to eight week timeframe for the replacement equipment.
This will be followed by installation.
