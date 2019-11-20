'Huge weight lifted,' Carlow's Shan Tynan 'completely stable' after check-up in US

Carlow's Shauntelle Tynan is "completely stable" after her latest check-up in America, the family have revealed in a statement on Facebook.

Shan, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Histiocytosis X, in 2015, announced last August that she is cancer free.

In a post on Facebook after her latest check-up, the family said: "We fly back home safe in the knowledge that the news we received this trip couldn’t be better!

"Shan is completely stable and there is no evidence of disease! Chemo can safely be cut by half to one oral dose daily and so long as she is monitored closely over the next few weeks and everything continues that way she can remain at the lower dose, otherwise it will be increased again but we are cautiously optimistic that Shan will do great!

"The other great news is that unless complications arise Dr. Mc Clain is happy to cut her trips here to annual visits which is a huge relief!

"The team in Ireland have been working really well and we have no concerns about communication going forward. Following a year of no relapse also cuts her chances of ever relapsing by more than half which is another huge weight lifted!

"Every day from here on in makes way for a much brighter future for Shan. We are over the moon and are going home on a high, excited for Christmas and the new year and all that is yet to come."