'Big concern' over caravan occupying a site in Carlow village, claims councillor

A councillor has claimed there is "big concern" over a caravan occupying a site in Clonegal.

Cllr John Pender raised the issue at this month's meeting of Tullow Municipal District on Thursday evening.

He told Council officials that certain members of the public had made representations to him and other local representatives about the "occupation of a site there [in Clonegal] by a caravan".

"There is big concern in Clonegal about it," he added.

Director of Services at the Council, Michael Brennan, said he would investigate the matter.