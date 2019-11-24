Twelve social houses in Ardattin will NOT be built in 'green area' of existing estate

Plans for the construction of twelve social houses in Ardattin are expected to be approved when they come before members of Carlow County Council in December so they can be put out to public consultation.

Concerns had been expressed over the project with the expectation that it would infuriate residents if the local authority looked to proceed with the development in the "green area" of Beechwood Drive.

Carlow Live understands that the project is not going ahead on the green; which would have affected the Tidy Towns work.

The plans now are to build the housing project on a new site at the back of Beechwood Drive.

Director of Services, Michael Brennan, flagged the Part VIII proposal with members at this month's meeting of Tullow Municipal District and the plans "to go ahead with construction [of the houses] in probably two phases".

Cllr Murphy said he welcomed the "good news" and he was happy that the land was secured.

Speaking last month, Cllr Murphy said if the proposal got approved for the development to go ahead on "the green", there would have been opposition to the project locally as residents have done a lot of good work in the area over the years.