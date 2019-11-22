ALERT: Massive Black Friday SALE to take place for Carlow farmers at Glanbia Connect

Glanbia Agri are having their biggest ever Black Friday sale and are offering customers in Carlow an unmissable opportunity to stock up, save big and support local with genuine value across thousands of their product lines and Ireland’s biggest farming range.

From Monday, November 25 right through until midnight Saturday, November 30, Glanbia is offering big savings across its farm, garden, pet and solid fuel ranges with all offers available online here, in store and on farm.

In Carlow, Glanbia Agribusiness has a hub in Crettyard.

Glanbia Digital Marketing Manager, James Byrne, says they’re bracing themselves for a big spike in business for Black Friday.

He encourages bargain hunters and thrifty shoppers to pounce on the various deals, buy now to save later.

"Last year Black Friday was huge for us and this week long SALE offers our farming and predominantly rural clientele an opportunity to grab real savings across a huge variety of items from farm hardware, calving, animal health and rodent control to clothing and footwear, gardening, hand and power tools, fuel offers and more.

"Rather than offering crazy deals on a small number of products, our approach is to offer our customers genuine value across more than 5,000 everyday products across our entire range.

"We’re also having a major clear out of larger, bulky items with unmissable deals there too on items such as barbecues, lawnmowers, garden furniture and more," he explained.

Among the unmissable Black Friday offers are:

· 20% off all Farm Hardware, including fencing and fencers, drinkers and feeders, gates and feed barriers

· up to 30% off Animal Health, including dosing, calving aids and teat sealer. A welcome saving during the winter housing period and a great time to stock up with calving season around the corner.

· 20% off Rodent Control stock, including rat bait, boxes and traps

· 20% off Clothing and Footwear – includes wellies, high vis, waterproofs, dairy clothing, cold weather clothing, GAIN Animal Nutrition branded gear and lots more to keep you warm and comfortable over the winter season.

· 20% off Gardening ranges, including garden furniture, BBQs, water features, garden chemicals, wild bird feed

· Up to 20 % off Hand Tools for both farm and garden, power tools and ironmongery

· Up to 30% off Dairy Hygiene stocks of detergents, chlorine-free products and teatcare

· An online, exclusive offer of a free GAIN Results Jacket when you buy 20 bags of GAIN PreCalver Gold

· Save €300 on a high end Landmann 6+1 burner gas barbeque with all BBQs reduced

· Up to €200 off greenhouses – plus a free autovent worth €40 with each purchase

· 15% off selected Grassland herbicides

· 10% off GAIN Pet Food

· Pallet deals on Premium Polish Coal 40kg and Supertherm Smokless Coal 40kg to stay warm this winter with Premium Polish Coal from just €15 a bag. (Note not all fuel offers available online)

Glanbia Connect allows customers shop when and where they like with free delivery straight to the farm on all purchases over €200. The extensive, user-friendly site is the Retail Excellence 2019 Website of the Year.