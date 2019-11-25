'A magnet for vandalism,' concern over public drinking water fountains in Carlow

A councillor has expressed concern over public drinking water fountains being placed at strategic locations in Carlow Town and county.

The initiative comes on foot of a motion by Cllr Fintan Phelan - which was seconded by Cllr Andrea Dalton - at the November meeting of Carlow County Council.

The motion called on the members of Carlow County Council to support the introduction of public drinking water fountains in Carlow Town and county.

As a result of the motion - which was passed - the Council have stated that they will be examining the introduction of public drinking water facilities in the first instance through co-locating them in public buildings, private business.

Based on the success of this initial roll-out they will then consider the refill stations in urban spaces.

However, Cllr Michael Doran has raised concerns over the project, although he said the motion was "well-intended".

"It's well-intended but they would be a magnet for vandalism," he warned members at this month's meeting of the Council.

"I have a concern over it. The motion is good but they'd just be vandalised," he added.

Senior engineer, Brian O'Donovan said "anything that would reduce the amount of plastic waste is beneficial" and they have such fountains for their own staff.

He urged members to consider putting them in an area where there is a presence already, or "co-location" as the Council would be concerned about "hygiene issues or vandalism".

The units are estimated to cost €2,800 and that does not include operating or installation costs, Mr Donovan said.