Man and woman arrested in Carlow after drugs seizure worth an estimated €41,000

A man and woman have been arrested in Carlow after a drugs seizure worth an estimated €41,000.
Gardaí carried out a search at a property in Carlow on November 25.
A large amount of cannabis herb and cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of €41,000 was seized.
A male (20s) and female (30s) were arrested in relation to this and detained at Carlow Garda Station.
No further information is available at this time and investigations are ongoing.
