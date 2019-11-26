Gardaí investigate theft of tax and insurance discs from car parked at busy train station

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred at Carlow Train Station between 9am Monday, November 18 and 2pm Friday November 22. 

The passenger window of a car was smashed.

The car, a 07D black Suzuki Swift, was parked in the station car park.

The tax, NCT and insurance discs were taken during the incident. 

Any witnesses are asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.  