Gardaí investigating alleged assault on teenage girl at school on Carlow/Kildare border
Gardaí have confirmed to Carlow Live's sister publication, the Leinster Leader, that an investigation is underway into an alleged assault on a girl in her early teens at a Kildare school.
A Garda spokesperson said the alleged incident occurred at a school in the south Kildare area on November 14, 2019 at approximately 1:30pm.
Investigations are ongoing.
