Planning application details revealed for development of the old Penneys site in Carlow

A planning application has been officially lodged for the old Penneys site in Carlow Town revealing details of the proposals for the unused centre.

Primark Ltd has applied for planning for the refurbishment of the existing store (3,892sq.m) including retail, staff area, stock room, external envelope, new plant buildings (29.16sq.m) and replacement roof to the retail store.

The works will also include new signage, a new canopy to loading bay, convert partial convenience retail to comparison retail, allocation of 47 car parking spaces including three disabled parking spaces, fifteen bicycle stands and the upgrade of existing car parking surface, landscaping and entrance to store, temporary hoarding to adjacent properties and associated works.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on January 30.

Plans for a €70m development of the Hanover site were described as "dead in the water" at a February meeting of Carlow County Council.

Planning for the 200,000 sq.m shopping development in the centre of the town was granted an extension in 2016 to Donnybrook Property Investments Limited.

The extension of the planning expires on November 13 in 2021.

The planning permission was first granted in 2008 by Carlow's local authority but the development never got underway as the recession hit the entire country shortly after.

Penneys owner, Primark, has now applied to Carlow County Council for planning permission to give the site a facelift instead.

The company had been located on the site - and was due to be the anchor tenant of the major development - but the franchise is currently in the nearby Carlow Shopping Centre.

In a statement, Penneys said: "Penneys can confirm that it intends to redevelop its original store in Carlow as a standalone unit.

"The redeveloped store will be 27,900 sq. ft in retail space, and will bring an enhanced, innovative experience to our customers in Carlow. We expect the store will open in Primark’s FY 20/21."