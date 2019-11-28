Gardaí investigate after attempted armed robbery on cash-in-transit van in north Carlow

Gardaí are investigating an attempted armed robbery on a cash-in-transit van at AIB Bank in Tullow this Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after 3.30pm and Gardaí are in the area searching for two suspects.

A black or dark coloured Toyota Yaris was used during the attempted robbery and later found burned out at Cuanahowan on the Rathoe Road.

Gardaí believe the suspects drove there immediately after the attempted robbery and escaped into the fields at the back of the estate.

It is believed one of the culprits was armed. No money was taken during the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle described above or any suspicious activity in the Tullow area to contact them.