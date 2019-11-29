'Very worrying,' concern over Penneys' plans to move out of Carlow Shopping Centre

There are concerns over Penneys' plans to move out of Carlow Shopping Centre and its impact on the My Carlow town plan.

Cllr Fergal Browne raised the issue at the November meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

He said the implications for the proposed plan were "very worrying" if Penneys was to re-locate back to their Hanover site.

A planning application has been officially lodged for the old Penneys site in Carlow Town revealing details of the proposals for the unused centre.

Cllr Fintan Phelan also hit out after a meeting was cancelled at short notice which was being held to discuss the development of the town plan with consultants.

He is concerned about the Council meeting the deadline for the Government's funding call after it was missed previously. Carlow Live will have more on that issue in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Barrack Street features heavily in the town plan and the proposal to eliminate dereliction and the possible creation of connectivity between the Fair Green, Barrack Street, Tullow Street and Potato Market.

Part of the Ireland 2040 funding application, will include the requirement for engagement of a specialist team to prepare a site specific high-quality Designer Led Brief for the elimination of dereliction through development of the site and creation of possible pedestrian connectivity at this specific location.