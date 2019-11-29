'You have no idea,' row erupts between councillors over landlords' profits in Carlow

A row erupted between councillors at the November meeting of Carlow Municipal District over landlords' profits in Carlow.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace had tabled a motion at the meeting calling on the local authority to write to the Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy.

The motion wanted "to stress that the Housing Assistance Payment Scheme (HAPS) is currently not fit for purpose and to call for an increase in the amount people in Carlow can receive".

Cllr Wallace added: "The average listed rent in Carlow is now €963, up 62% from its lowest point. Yet the amount available to a couple or 1 adult with 3 children in Carlow is only €630."

The motion prompted heated exchanges between Cllr Wallace - who called for greater regulations on landlords - and Cllr Ken Murnane.

Cllr Murnane said "you have no idea" what a landlord makes on rental income after they pay tax. Cllr Wallace said Cllr Murnane was "fearmongering".

Cllr Murnane added: "You are sending out false information, that's false."

When Cllr Wallace asked what was false, Cllr Murnane replied: "That landlords are making huge money. That's false."

Cllr Andrea Dalton said "a lot of people are accidental landlords".

The motion was subsequently passed by a show of hands.

HAP is a form of social housing support provided by all local authorities. HAP means that local authorities can provide housing assistance for households who qualify for social housing support, including many long-term Rent Supplement recipients.

Under HAP, local authorities will make a monthly payment to a landlord, subject to terms and conditions including rent limits, on a HAP tenant’s behalf.