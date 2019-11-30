Cash-in-transit operative refused to hand over cash box in Tullow and culprit fled
Gardaí investigating
Gardaí are investigating an attempted robbery of a cash in transit operator that occurred on Bridge St Tullow on Thursday, November 28 at 3.40pm.
The operative was approached by a man who demanded he hand over the cash box, the operative refused and the culprit fled.
He made his escape in a black Toyota Yaris, which was later found burned out in a nearby housing estate.
Contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information.
