Cash-in-transit operative refused to hand over cash box in Tullow and culprit fled

Gardaí are investigating an attempted robbery of a cash in transit operator that occurred on Bridge St Tullow on Thursday, November 28 at 3.40pm.

The operative was approached by a man who demanded he hand over the cash box, the operative refused and the culprit fled.

He made his escape in a black Toyota Yaris, which was later found burned out in a nearby housing estate.

Contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information.