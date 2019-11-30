Cash-in-transit operative refused to hand over cash box in Tullow and culprit fled

This is incredible

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Gardaí investigating

Gardaí are investigating an attempted robbery of a cash in transit operator that occurred on Bridge St Tullow on Thursday, November 28 at 3.40pm.

Read also: Gardaí investigate after attempted armed robbery on cash-in-transit van in north Carlow

The operative was approached by a man who demanded he hand over the cash box, the operative refused and the culprit fled.

He made his escape in a black Toyota Yaris, which was later found burned out in a nearby housing estate.

Contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information.  