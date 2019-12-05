Vacant north Carlow house on sale for over €100,000 removed from online auction
The property was not bid on
Naughton House, Ouragh Road, Tullow, Co. Carlow, R93 KR53
A vacant Tullow home was removed from the catalogue for BidX1's latest online auction on December 4.
The property (pictured above) is Naughton House, Ouragh Road, Tullow.
It had a guide price of €105,000 and boasts five bedrooms.
The house is a vacant possession and extends to 3,013 sq.ft in the north Carlow town.
