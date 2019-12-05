Four adults and six children from Carlow were in the Amber Women's Refuge last month

There were four adults and six children from Carlow in the Amber Women's Refuge last month, figures published in the chief executive's report have revealed.

The number of people in the refuge was published after Cllr Adrienne Wallace was critical of the lack of information on those from Carlow who use the Amber Women's Refuge in Kilkenny.

Speaking at the November meeting, she said: "Until Carlow gets its own refuge, women and children fleeing violence in the home have to travel to Kilkenny's women's refuge yet the chief executive has never included these statistics in her report.

"We should be fighting the stigma surrounding domestic violence, having honest conversations about how prevalent it is in Ireland and encouraging those suffering in silence to speak up.

"1 in 5 women in Ireland have been abused by a current or former partner and every month Carlow court is clogged with safety orders. The Council should be helping lead the charge here instead of resting on their laurels."

Housing Officer for the Council, Josephine Kavanagh, said they would include the figures in the monthly reports.

The Carlow Women's Refuge Campaign Group has organised a rally on Saturday, December 14 at 2pm by the fountain on Potato Market.

Fr Peter McVerry will be speaking alongside a number of local speakers and live music.