UPDATED: Status Yellow warning issued for Carlow as first storm of the year is named

The first storm of the year - Storm Atiyah - has been named by Met Éireann ahead of the severe gusts forecasted to arrive on Sunday.

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued by the forecaster for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

Atiyah will be the first storm to blow in across Ireland this winter, according to the new list of names for this year's strongest weather systems.

Also on the list of storm names for 2019-20 announced are Ciara, Francis, Gerda, Maura, Piet, Samir and Olivia.

Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country.

Southwest winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h.

The warning is valid from Sunday, December 8 at 3pm until Monday, December 9 at 6am.

There is a Status Orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

Due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding.

That warning is valid from Sunday, December 8 at 9am to Monday, December 9 at 6am.