Carlow Fire Services received 50 call-outs - including vehicle fires - during November

Carlow Fire Services received 50 call-outs - which included vehicle fires - during the month of November.

The incidents varied from domestic fires, road traffic accidents, vehicle fires as well as a number of ambulance assist calls. 

There were 27 call-outs in the Carlow Town area, six in Bagenalstown, thirteen in Tullow and four in Hacketstown. 