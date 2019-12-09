Carlow Fire Services received 50 call-outs - including vehicle fires - during November
Incredible work!
A vehicle fire on the M9 motorway at the beginning of December CREDIT: Carlow Live reader
Carlow Fire Services received 50 call-outs - which included vehicle fires - during the month of November.
The incidents varied from domestic fires, road traffic accidents, vehicle fires as well as a number of ambulance assist calls.
There were 27 call-outs in the Carlow Town area, six in Bagenalstown, thirteen in Tullow and four in Hacketstown.
