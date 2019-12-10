Garda appeal after window of Bagenalstown house broken and fire started in front room
The sole occupant of the house escaped unharmed
Did you see anything?
Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred at a house in Father Cummins Park, Bagenalstown between 2.25am and 2.40am in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The front window of the house had been broken and a fire started in the front room.
Contact Gardaí in Muine Bheag with any information.
