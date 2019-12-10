Vacant north Carlow house on sale for over €100,000 removed from online auction AGAIN

The property was not bid on

Naughton House, Ouragh Road, Tullow, Co. Carlow, R93 KR53

A vacant Tullow home has been removed again from a catalogue for a BidX1 online auction.

The property (pictured above) is Naughton House, Ouragh Road, Tullow.

The house was first advertised as for sale in the catalogue for the December 4 auction but was removed and re-listed for sale in the December 10 catalogue. 

However, it has since been removed from the catalogue on December 10 as well. 

It had a guide price of €105,000 and boasts five bedrooms. 

The house is a vacant possession and extends to 3,013 sq.ft in the north Carlow town.  