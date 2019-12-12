Fancy a challenge? Three-bed townhouse on sale in Carlow Town for almost €150,000
A fixer-upper...
90 Tullow Street, Carlow Town, Carlow
Fancy a challenge? A three-bed townhouse is on sale in Carlow Town for €149,500.
The property comprises a three-storey mid terrace traditional shop-residence with a small enclosed yard to the rear of the premises.
Living accommodation extends to around 1,400 sq.ft.
Formerly a residential house with a one room shop to the front of the premises at ground level, the property is now wholly used as a residence.
