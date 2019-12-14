Revealed: New benches are due to be installed along the Barrow Path in south Carlow

New benches are due to be installed along the Barrow Path in south Carlow at Tinnahinch.

The new benches have been ordered, meanwhile footpath improvement works are also due to commence in the village.

Carlow Tourism is seeking to upgrade the visitor experience in eight towns and villages throughout Carlow in line with the Ireland Ancient East's brand proposition developed by Fáilte Ireland.

This project includes the research, scripting, planning, design, build and installation of storytelling panels in the following towns and villages throughout Carlow.

The areas include Ardattin, Ballinkillen/Lorum, Clonmore, Grange, Kildavin, Tinnahinch, Clonmelsh Cemetery and Tinryland.