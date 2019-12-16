'You're heading down into a dip and you can see nothing,' councillor's close call on road

"I was very close to having an accident," said Cllr Arthur McDonald as he hit out over a flooded part of the Bagenalstown to Leighlinbridge Road.

He raised the matter at the December of the Bagenalstown Municipal District when he said there was a "large flood on the road" at Rathellen.

"I was very close to having an accident. You're heading down into a dip and you can see nothing. The flood appeared out of nowhere," Cllr McDonald said.

Area engineer, Jerry Crowley, said his team had gone out to the location and found a grating that was heavily blocked over and they freed it.

"We'll see whether that resolves it," he added.