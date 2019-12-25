'One of them gave up work to get on Council list,' mortgage crisis hits Carlow couple

"Something wrong with a country when someone gives up work to better themselves," says Carlow's Cllr Charlie Murphy. 

The issue was brought up at the December meeting of Carlow County Council when Cllr Murphy talked about people's difficulties in Carlow when it comes to getting a mortgage. 

"I know a couple here, the two of them were working, but between rent, bills and other costs there wasn't a hope in God of them getting a mortgage together.

"They decided that one would actually give up work and wait to get on the Council housing list," he said. 

Cllr Murphy added: "There is something radically wrong with a country when someone has to give up work to better themselves."