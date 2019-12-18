Revealed: Christmas opening hours for the Powerstown Civic Amenity Site in Carlow
Be advised!
The Powerstown facility
Carlow County Council have published the Christmas opening hours for the Powerstown Civic Amenity Site in Carlow.
Members of the public be advised!
Check out the tweet below:
See below for Powerstown Civic Amenity Site #Carlow Christmas Opening Hours#CarlowChristmas #Recycle #SDGsIRl @CarlowPPN @preventwaste @Carlowlive1 @kclr96fm @CarlowOlder pic.twitter.com/4Ripj1RkZL— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) December 18, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on