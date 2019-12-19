'Three cars went into the ditch in five days,' dangerous part of a Carlow road fixed

"Three cars went into the ditch in five days," said area engineer for Bagenalstown, Jerry Crowley, when he was speaking about a dangerous part of the road at Glenaharry.

Mr Crowley was addressing local representatives at the December meeting of the Municipal District but says the issue on the Borris to Bagenalstown road passed the Slyguff bridge has since been fixed with detailed surfacing works.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella said that the efforts of the local authority "seem to have worked".

He added that the surface must have been gotten smooth over the years but a "good job" has been done it now.