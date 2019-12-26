Two arrested as Carlow Gardaí seize thousands of euro worth of cocaine and cannabis

A significant seizure

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

On St Stephen's Day in Carlow a search operation resulted in thousands of euro worth of cocaine and cannabis being seized.

Read also: 'One of them gave up work to get on Council list,' mortgage crisis hits Carlow couple

A significant amount of cash was also seized during the operation. 

Two people have been arrested and detained at Carlow Garda Station.

Meanwhile, on Christmas Eve in Kilkenny City, a house was searched and approximately €5,800 worth of cannabis was seized with one person arrested and charged with sale and supply of controlled drugs.