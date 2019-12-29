Gardaí detect motorist drink driving on busy road in Carlow over the holiday period

Carlow Roads Policing Unit performed a Mandatory Intoxicant Test checkpoint on the N80 link road in Carlow on December 28.

A driver failed the roadside breath test and a further test at the station returned a result of 25/100.

A Fixed Charge Notice is to be issued along with a €200 fine and three month disqualification.

Carlow Gardaí said: "Never drink and drive or drive under the influence of an intoxicant."