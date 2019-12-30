'Some people just haven't got the message,' Carlow Gardaí detect another drink driver

"Unfortunately, some people just haven't got the message," said Carlow Gardaí as they detected another drink driver over the holiday period. 

Carlow Roads Policing Unit detected the driver in Carlow Town at 1am on December 29 with a reading of 44mg/100.

This driver was disqualified for 15 years.

Gardaí added: "Car seized and court appearance to follow."