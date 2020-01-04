'Not happy with decorations on a house,' calls to put people living in derelict sites

"I'm not happy with putting decorations on a house," said a councillor as he called on the local authority to put people living in derelict sites instead of painting them up and decorating them.

Cllr Fergal Browne raised the issue at the December meeting of Carlow Municipal District and mentioned derelict houses on Barrack Street and on the Staplestown Road.

"I'm not happy with [the Council] painting a house or putting decorations on to it," he said.

"We need people living in them," Cllr Browne added.